Betts and the No. 1 UCLA Bruins host conference foe Penn State

Penn State Lady Lions (9-8, 0-6 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

Penn State Lady Lions (9-8, 0-6 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA takes on Penn State in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Bruins have gone 7-0 at home. UCLA has a 15-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Lions are 0-6 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Penn State allows. Penn State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UCLA allows.

The Bruins and Lady Lions face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timea Gardiner is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 9.3 points.

Alli Campbell is averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lady Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points per game.

Lady Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.