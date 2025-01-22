Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play the Alcorn State Braves, look for 4th straight win

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on Alcorn State.

The Braves have gone 2-2 in home games. Alcorn State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 3-2 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 10.7.

Alcorn State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Braves and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Janessa Kelley averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Nicholson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 53.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

