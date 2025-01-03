Bethune-Cookman visits Florida A&M following Gueye’s 22-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Bethune-Cookman after Sabou Gueye scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 111-45 victory over the Thomas (GA) Night Hawk.

The Rattlers have gone 2-2 at home. Florida A&M is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 0-7 in road games. Bethune-Cookman is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Florida A&M averages 65.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 65.7 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rattlers.

Karianna Woods is averaging 4.4 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.