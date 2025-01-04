Bethune-Cookman visits Florida A&M after Gueye’s 22-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman after Sabou Gueye scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 111-45 win against the Thomas (GA) Night Hawk.

The Rattlers have gone 2-2 at home. Florida A&M gives up 74.8 points and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-7 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 5.8.

Florida A&M’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

The Rattlers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rattlers.

Shomari Phillips averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.