Bethune-Cookman plays Jackson State after Thomas’ 31-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 4-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on Jackson State after Tre Thomas scored 31 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 73-64 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 in home games. Jackson State is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in conference matchups. Bethune-Cookman gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Jackson State scores 66.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 71.5 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Jackson State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is averaging 11.3 points for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reggie Ward Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

