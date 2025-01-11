Bethune-Cookman plays Grambling for conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-11, 0-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-11, 0-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Bethune-Cookman in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 at home. Grambling ranks sixth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 0-2 against SWAC opponents.

Grambling scores 70.1 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 65.9 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Grambling gives up.

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahia Warmsley is scoring 11.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers.

Asianae Nicholson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 13.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.