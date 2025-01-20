Bethune-Cookman hosts Bradley and UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-14, 0-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-1 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-14, 0-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Bethune-Cookman after Doctor Bradley scored 24 points in UAPB’s 86-76 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions are 0-4 against SWAC opponents. UAPB allows 91.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.8 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman scores 64.9 points per game, 26.3 fewer points than the 91.2 UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Golden Lions meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats.

Christian Moore is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 78.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

