Best and Southeast Missouri State host Tennessee Tech

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-12, 2-5 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-5, 4-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-12, 2-5 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-5, 4-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Tennessee Tech after Zoe Best scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 67-63 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 on their home court. Tennessee Tech is the OVC leader with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Anna Walker averaging 7.0.

The Redhawks have gone 2-5 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Tennessee Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

The Golden Eagles and Redhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Best is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.