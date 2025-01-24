Berry and Temple host UTSA

Temple Owls (12-7, 4-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-10, 2-4 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

Temple Owls (12-7, 4-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-10, 2-4 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits UTSA after Quante Berry scored 24 points in Temple’s 76-67 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-3 at home. UTSA has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Owls are 4-2 in conference play. Temple is eighth in the AAC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Jamal Mashburn Jr. averaging 5.9.

UTSA is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UTSA allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Spears is averaging 21.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners. Raekwon Horton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mashburn averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Berry is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

