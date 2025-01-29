Berry and Kennesaw State host Liberty

Kennesaw State Owls (8-10, 3-4 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (13-5, 6-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-10, 3-4 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (13-5, 6-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Liberty after Keyarah Berry scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 84-70 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Flames are 7-1 on their home court. Liberty scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Owls have gone 3-4 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 23.7% from 3-point range.

Liberty averages 74.1 points, 10.8 more per game than the 63.3 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 64.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 63.3 Liberty allows.

The Flames and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hodges is averaging 7.2 points for the Flames. Emma Hess is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Prencis Harden is averaging 16.5 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Owls. Keiara Griffin is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

