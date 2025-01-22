Berger and Holy Cross host Army

Holy Cross Crusaders (12-5, 5-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-3, 5-1 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (12-5, 5-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-3, 5-1 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces Army after Lindsay Berger scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 76-44 victory over the American Eagles.

The Black Knights are 6-2 in home games. Army is the leader in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.0 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Crusaders are 5-1 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross averages 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Army averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross scores 7.5 more points per game (63.5) than Army allows to opponents (56.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kya Smith is averaging 6.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Black Knights. Trinity Hardy is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Simone Foreman is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Crusaders. Berger is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 63.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 8-2, averaging 64.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

