Berete and Jackson State host Texas Southern

Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 3-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 3-0 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 3-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 3-0 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Texas Southern after Diaka Berete scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 74-44 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-2 in home games. Texas Southern allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Jackson State Tigers are 3-0 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 55.9 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than the 75.1 Texas Southern allows.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Jackson State Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 34.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Texas Southern Tigers.

Taleah Dilworth is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Jackson State Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

