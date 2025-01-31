Bennett’s 19 help Dayton knock off Saint Louis 71-63

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 19 points as Dayton beat Saint Louis 71-63 on Friday night. Bennett shot…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 19 points as Dayton beat Saint Louis 71-63 on Friday night.

Bennett shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Flyers (15-7, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Enoch Cheeks scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Nate Santos had 13 points and shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Gibson Jimerson led the way for the Billikens (13-9, 6-3) with 21 points and two steals. Isaiah Swope added 15 points and three steals for Saint Louis. Dylan Warlick also had 10 points.

Dayton took the lead with 12:51 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-25 at halftime, with Bennett racking up nine points. Dayton used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 54-40 with 12:01 left in the half before finishing off the win.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Dayton hosts Davidson and Saint Louis visits UMass.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.