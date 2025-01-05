Bender scores 18 as Manhattan beats Rider 80-79

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Shaquil Bender’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Rider 80-79 on Sunday. Jaden Winston’s 3-pointer with 3…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Shaquil Bender’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Rider 80-79 on Sunday.

Jaden Winston’s 3-pointer with 3 seconds left put Manhattan ahead and Bender’s steal on the next possession sealed it for the Jaspers.

Bender went 6 of 13 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Jaspers (7-6, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Masiah Gilyard scored 18 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. Wesley Robinson shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jay Alvarez finished with 23 points for the Broncs (4-10, 0-3). Rider also got 13 points and six rebounds from TJ Weeks Jr.. Zion Cruz had 11 points and seven assists. The Broncs extended their losing streak to eight straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.