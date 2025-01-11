Belmont visits Teel and Indiana State

Belmont Bruins (11-5, 3-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-7, 3-2 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Belmont Bruins (11-5, 3-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-7, 3-2 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -2.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Belmont after Samage Teel scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 98-95 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Sycamores have gone 4-2 at home. Indiana State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 3-2 in MVC play. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Pierre averaging 6.0.

Indiana State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (46.5%). Belmont averages 81.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the 78.0 Indiana State allows to opponents.

The Sycamores and Bruins square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teel is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sycamores.

Pierre is averaging 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.