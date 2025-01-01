Belmont visits Northern Iowa following Hutson’s 20-point game

Belmont Bruins (9-4, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (8-5, 2-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Belmont Bruins (9-4, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (8-5, 2-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces Belmont after Jacob Hutson scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 78-67 victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers are 7-1 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Bruins are 1-1 in conference play. Belmont ranks eighth in the MVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Pierre averaging 5.8.

Northern Iowa makes 52.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (46.3%). Belmont scores 14.8 more points per game (81.2) than Northern Iowa allows to opponents (66.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hutson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers.

Carter Whitt is averaging 11.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.