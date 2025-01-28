Belmont visits Illinois State after Scharnowski’s 20-point performance

Belmont Bruins (15-6, 7-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-9, 4-6 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (15-6, 7-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-9, 4-6 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Illinois State after Drew Scharnowski scored 20 points in Belmont’s 95-77 win over the Murray State Racers.

The Redbirds have gone 8-3 at home. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC scoring 76.2 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Bruins are 7-3 in MVC play. Belmont averages 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Illinois State’s average of 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Belmont allows. Belmont averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Carter Whitt is averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Jonathan Pierre is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

