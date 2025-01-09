Belmont takes on UIC in conference showdown

UIC Flames (4-8, 1-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (7-7, 2-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

UIC Flames (4-8, 1-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (7-7, 2-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays UIC in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Bruins have gone 3-1 at home. Belmont ranks eighth in the MVC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 5.5.

The Flames are 1-2 in MVC play. UIC is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Belmont averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily La Chapell is averaging 11.1 points for the Bruins.

Makiyah Williams is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.8 points for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.