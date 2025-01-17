Belmont takes on Northern Iowa following Jones’ 22-point game

Belmont Bruins (10-7, 5-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 4-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Belmont Bruins (10-7, 5-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Northern Iowa after Tuti Jones scored 22 points in Belmont’s 80-65 win over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 in home games. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC scoring 76.9 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Bruins are 5-1 against MVC opponents. Belmont scores 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Northern Iowa makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Belmont averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Northern Iowa allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is scoring 20.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Panthers.

Kendal Cheesman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.