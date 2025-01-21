Belmont takes on Bradley after Whitt’s 20-point game

Bradley Braves (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-5, 6-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bradley Braves (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-5, 6-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces Bradley after Carter Whitt scored 20 points in Belmont’s 85-82 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bruins are 8-2 in home games. Belmont has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 7-1 against MVC opponents. Bradley is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Belmont makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Bradley has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Braves meet Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc.

Duke Deen is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

