Belmont plays Southern Illinois, looks to stop road losing streak

Belmont Bruins (6-7, 1-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-9, 0-2 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont travels to Southern Illinois looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Salukis have gone 1-4 at home. Southern Illinois is 1-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins are 1-1 in MVC play. Belmont ranks ninth in the MVC scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 5.5.

Southern Illinois’ average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 8.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Salukis.

Jailyn Banks is averaging 13 points for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

