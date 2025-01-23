Belmont plays Evansville, seeks 6th straight win

Evansville Purple Aces (5-12, 1-5 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-7, 6-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (5-12, 1-5 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-7, 6-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Bruins take on Evansville.

The Bruins have gone 5-1 in home games. Belmont is seventh in the MVC scoring 67.2 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Purple Aces are 1-5 in MVC play. Evansville is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Belmont scores 67.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 73.5 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Purple Aces face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is averaging 13.5 points for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Maggie Hartwig is averaging 16.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.