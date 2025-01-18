Belmont plays Evansville on 4-game win streak

Belmont Bruins (13-5, 5-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-12, 3-4 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (13-5, 5-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-12, 3-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Bruins take on Evansville.

The Purple Aces are 5-4 in home games. Evansville ranks fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Bruins are 5-2 in MVC play. Belmont is fourth in the MVC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Jonathan Pierre averaging 6.9.

Evansville’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Belmont allows. Belmont has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Bruins face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Cuff is averaging 8.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

Tyler Lundblade averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.