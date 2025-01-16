Belmont plays Drake on 3-game win streak

Belmont Bruins (9-7, 4-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 5-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (9-7, 4-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 5-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Drake.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Drake is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 4-1 against MVC opponents. Belmont scores 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Drake averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 66.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 67.7 Drake gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

Kendall Holmes is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 10.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.