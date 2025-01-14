Belmont defeats Valparaiso 71-64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 17 points in Belmont’s 71-64 win against Valparaiso on Tuesday night. Lundblade also…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 17 points in Belmont’s 71-64 win against Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Lundblade also had five rebounds for the Bruins (13-5, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Walker scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Carter Whitt shot 3 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 10 points.

Justus McNair finished with 19 points, three steals and two blocks for the Beacons (10-8, 3-4). Cooper Schwieger added 12 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Valparaiso. Isaiah Shaw had 12 points and six rebounds.

Belmont entered halftime up 40-30. Lundblade paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Belmont pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 63-58 with 5:26 left in the half. Whitt scored eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

