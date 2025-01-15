Bello leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Wright State after 26-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-6, 6-2 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-9, 3-4 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-6, 6-2 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-9, 3-4 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -1; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Wright State after Rasheed Bello scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 90-67 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Raiders are 6-1 in home games. Wright State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Noel averaging 13.4.

The Mastodons are 6-2 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Wright State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Mastodons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregtse averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Bello is averaging 14.4 points and four assists for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

