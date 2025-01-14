Bello and Purdue Fort Wayne host Wright State

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-6, 6-2 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-9, 3-4 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-6, 6-2 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-9, 3-4 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Wright State after Rasheed Bello scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 90-67 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Raiders have gone 6-1 in home games. Wright State ranks ninth in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Brandon Noel leads the Raiders with 7.5 boards.

The Mastodons are 6-2 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon League scoring 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 12.0.

Wright State scores 75.4 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 72.6 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The Raiders and Mastodons face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is scoring 18.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Raiders.

Maximus Nelson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

