Bellarmine visits Tolbert and West Georgia

Bellarmine Knights (11-6, 2-2 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-8, 1-3 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Bellarmine after Sydne Tolbert scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 83-73 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Wolves are 5-1 in home games. West Georgia is seventh in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Knights are 2-2 in ASUN play. Bellarmine has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

West Georgia’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than West Georgia has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The Wolves and Knights square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Wolves.

Hayley Harrison is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

