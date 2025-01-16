Bellarmine visits Tolbert and West Georgia

Bellarmine Knights (11-6, 2-2 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-8, 1-3 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (11-6, 2-2 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-8, 1-3 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Bellarmine after Sydne Tolbert scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 83-73 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Wolves are 5-1 on their home court. West Georgia is seventh in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Knights are 2-2 in conference play. Bellarmine averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

West Georgia’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than West Georgia has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The Wolves and Knights meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wolves.

Hayley Harrison is averaging 15.4 points for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

