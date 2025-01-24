Bellarmine visits Stetson after Thomas’ 25-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (12-8, 3-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-9, 4-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Bellarmine Knights (12-8, 3-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-9, 4-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays Bellarmine after Cameron Thomas scored 25 points in Stetson’s 83-68 win against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Hatters have gone 8-1 in home games. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiasia McMillan averaging 4.8.

The Knights are 3-4 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is ninth in the ASUN with 12.7 assists per game led by Hope Sivori averaging 3.2.

Stetson’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine scores 6.4 more points per game (74.3) than Stetson gives up (67.9).

The Hatters and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Hatters. Jorah Eppley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hayley Harrison is averaging 15.6 points for the Knights. Sivori is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

