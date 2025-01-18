Bellarmine visits Eastern Kentucky following Kimble’s 27-point game

Bellarmine Knights (3-15, 0-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-10, 2-3 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bellarmine Knights (3-15, 0-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-10, 2-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -13.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Bellarmine after George Kimble III scored 27 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 97-90 overtime loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Colonels have gone 4-2 at home. Eastern Kentucky has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 0-5 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine has a 3-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Eastern Kentucky allows.

The Colonels and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kimble is shooting 37.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Colonels.

Billy Smith is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.