Bellarmine visits Central Arkansas following Taylor’s 27-point game

Bellarmine Knights (3-11, 0-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (3-11, 0-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (4-10, 0-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays Bellarmine after Layne Taylor scored 27 points in Central Arkansas’ 89-83 overtime loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bears have gone 4-2 at home. Central Arkansas has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Central Arkansas scores 72.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 79.9 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 72.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 78.0 Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bears.

Billy Smith is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.