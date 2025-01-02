Bellarmine takes on North Alabama, seeks 7th straight home win

North Alabama Lions (5-6) at Bellarmine Knights (9-4) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts North Alabama…

North Alabama Lions (5-6) at Bellarmine Knights (9-4)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts North Alabama aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Knights have gone 5-0 in home games. Bellarmine averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Lions have gone 2-4 away from home. North Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bellarmine averages 75.1 points, 7.9 more per game than the 67.2 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 42.3% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayley Harrison is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Knights.

Charity Gallegos is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

