Bellarmine takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (5-6) at Bellarmine Knights (9-4) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will try to…

North Alabama Lions (5-6) at Bellarmine Knights (9-4)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Knights face North Alabama.

The Knights are 5-0 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 2-4 on the road. North Alabama is sixth in the ASUN with 34.4 rebounds per game led by India Howard averaging 5.6.

Bellarmine scores 75.1 points, 7.9 more per game than the 67.2 North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The Knights and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Treadwell is averaging 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Knights.

Charity Gallegos is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.