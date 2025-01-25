Bellarmine Knights take on the Stetson Hatters on 10-game slide

Stetson Hatters (6-14, 4-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-17, 0-7 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (6-14, 4-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-17, 0-7 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine looks to break its 10-game skid when the Knights take on Stetson.

The Knights are 3-7 in home games. Bellarmine averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hatters are 4-3 against conference opponents. Stetson has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bellarmine’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Stetson allows. Stetson’s 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (48.8%).

The Knights and Hatters face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is averaging 11.9 points for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Massey is averaging 11.6 points for the Hatters. Mehki is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.