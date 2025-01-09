Bellarmine hosts Jacksonville following Smith’s 21-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-7, 1-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-12, 0-2 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-7, 1-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-12, 0-2 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Jacksonville after Billy Smith scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 71-65 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Knights are 3-3 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dolphins are 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bellarmine averages 71.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 72.1 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 70.1 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 79.3 Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Knights.

Robert McCray is averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.