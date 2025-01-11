Bellarmine hosts Austin Peay after Harrison’s 20-point game

Austin Peay Governors (7-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (11-5, 2-1 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (7-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (11-5, 2-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Austin Peay after Hayley Harrison scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 71-67 win over the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Knights have gone 6-1 at home. Bellarmine is seventh in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Skylar Treadwell leads the Knights with 7.8 boards.

The Governors are 2-1 in ASUN play. Austin Peay has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bellarmine scores 75.3 points, 9.3 more per game than the 66.0 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Governors face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Sivori is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Knights.

Briana Rivera is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 4.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

