Bellarmine faces Stetson on home skid

Stetson Hatters (6-14, 4-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-17, 0-7 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Stetson Hatters (6-14, 4-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-17, 0-7 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine aims to break its five-game home slide with a win against Stetson.

The Knights have gone 3-7 at home. Bellarmine allows 79.9 points and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Hatters are 4-3 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Bellarmine is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson’s 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has given up to its opponents (48.8%).

The Knights and Hatters face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Billy Smith is averaging 13.8 points for the Knights. Landin Hacker is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mehki is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.