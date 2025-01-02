Bell leads Wichita State against Temple after 29-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (10-3) at Temple Owls (8-5) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on Temple…

Wichita State Shockers (10-3) at Temple Owls (8-5)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on Temple after Xavier Bell scored 29 points in Wichita State’s 87-72 victory over the Friends Falcons.

The Owls have gone 5-0 at home. Temple is fifth in the AAC scoring 78.5 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Shockers are 1-1 in road games. Wichita State scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Temple’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Owls and Shockers match up Friday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 43.2% and averaging 20.1 points for the Owls.

Justin Hill is averaging 14 points and 3.2 assists for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Shockers: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

