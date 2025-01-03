Bell leads Wichita State against Temple after 29-point game

Wichita State Shockers (10-3) at Temple Owls (8-5) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is…

Wichita State Shockers (10-3) at Temple Owls (8-5)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on Temple after Xavier Bell scored 29 points in Wichita State’s 87-72 win over the Friends Falcons.

The Owls are 5-0 on their home court. Temple averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Shockers are 1-1 in road games. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Justin Hill averaging 3.2.

Temple scores 78.5 points, 5.3 more per game than the 73.2 Wichita State allows. Wichita State scores 5.0 more points per game (78.2) than Temple allows to opponents (73.2).

The Owls and Shockers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Owls.

Hill is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Shockers: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.