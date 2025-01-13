Bell leads Wichita State against Charlotte after 23-point showing

Charlotte 49ers (7-10, 0-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-6, 0-3 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (7-10, 0-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-6, 0-3 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Charlotte after Xavier Bell scored 23 points in Wichita State’s 88-75 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers have gone 7-2 at home. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 49ers are 0-4 in conference games. Charlotte is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Wichita State averages 78.1 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 73.8 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and 49ers meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Shockers.

Nik Graves is averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 assists for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.