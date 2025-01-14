Bell and Wichita State host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (7-10, 0-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-6, 0-3 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (7-10, 0-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-6, 0-3 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -10; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays Charlotte after Xavier Bell scored 23 points in Wichita State’s 88-75 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers are 7-2 on their home court. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC scoring 78.1 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The 49ers are 0-4 in conference matchups. Charlotte gives up 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Wichita State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and 49ers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc.

Robert Braswell averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.