Beljan leads Little Rock against Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (8-7, 3-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-6, 2-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Morehead State after Ante Beljan scored 33 points in Little Rock’s 95-86 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Trojans are 5-1 in home games. Little Rock has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 3-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks seventh in the OVC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Little Rock is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Kenny White Jr. is averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

