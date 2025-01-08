Becki leads Ball State against Eastern Michigan after 20-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-11, 0-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-4, 2-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-11, 0-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-4, 2-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Eastern Michigan after Ally Becki scored 20 points in Ball State’s 72-61 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals have gone 6-1 at home. Ball State averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 0-2 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Ball State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 37.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Becki is averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals.

Sisi Eleko is shooting 47.6% and averaging 20.6 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

