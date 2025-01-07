Becki and Ball State host Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-11, 0-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-4, 2-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-11, 0-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-4, 2-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Eastern Michigan after Ally Becki scored 20 points in Ball State’s 72-61 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals have gone 6-1 in home games. Ball State is 9-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 0-2 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sisi Eleko averaging 3.3.

Ball State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Becki is averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals.

Eleko is scoring 20.6 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

