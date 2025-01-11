Baylor visits Arizona State on 3-game road slide

Baylor Bears (10-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (10-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor will try to end its three-game road skid when the Bears visit Arizona State.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-0 at home. Arizona State averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Bears are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Arizona State averages 75.4 points, 8.0 more per game than the 67.4 Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Arizona State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is averaging 13.5 points for the Sun Devils.

Norchad Omier is shooting 60.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

