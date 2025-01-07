Baylor travels to Arizona for conference showdown

Baylor Bears (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Wildcats are 7-2 in home games. Arizona has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks eighth in college basketball with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 10.6.

Arizona makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Baylor scores 23.3 more points per game (82.7) than Arizona gives up to opponents (59.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breya Cunningham is averaging 12.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Wildcats.

Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 50.9% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

