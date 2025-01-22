Baylor plays Kansas State after Omier’s 20-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (7-10, 1-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-10, 1-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-6, 3-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -12; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on Kansas State after Norchad Omier scored 20 points in Baylor’s 74-71 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bears are 8-1 in home games. Baylor is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 1-5 in Big 12 play. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 16.4 assists per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 4.2.

Baylor scores 80.8 points, 8.9 more per game than the 71.9 Kansas State allows. Kansas State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is averaging 15.8 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

David N’Guessan is shooting 64.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Wildcats. Hawkins is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.