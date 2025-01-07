Baylor plays Cincinnati, looks for 9th straight home win

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (9-4, 1-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (9-4, 1-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Bears face Cincinnati.

The Bears have gone 7-0 at home. Baylor is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 0-2 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is ninth in college basketball allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Baylor scores 84.0 points, 23.5 more per game than the 60.5 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Baylor allows.

The Bears and Bearcats match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is shooting 59.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bears.

Dillon Mitchell is averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

