Baylor hosts Toure and No. 23 Utah

Utah Utes (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-3, 4-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Utah visits Baylor after Maye Toure scored 22 points in Utah’s 69-42 win over the Houston Cougars.

The Bears have gone 9-1 in home games. Baylor leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 40.2 boards. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs leads the Bears with 10.3 rebounds.

The Utes are 4-1 in conference games. Utah is seventh in the Big 12 allowing 59.6 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Baylor makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Utah averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Utes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bears.

Toure is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

